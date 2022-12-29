Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declines By 81.3%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

BKN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 186,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

