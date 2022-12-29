Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Increases By 42.6%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 454,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,335. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 295,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

