Short Interest in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Increases By 100.0%

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $6,429,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ClimateRock in the third quarter worth $5,750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ClimateRock by 43,048,100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the third quarter valued at $3,358,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at $2,970,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of CLRC stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. ClimateRock has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.