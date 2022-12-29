Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Declines By 81.1%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 341,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

CN Energy Group. stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. CN Energy Group. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

