Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Declines By 53.8%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 325,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000 in the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.