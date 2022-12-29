Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Declines By 53.8%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 325,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $75,000 in the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
