Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Decreases By 96.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Cosmos
In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 260,870 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,901. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 13,562,131 shares of company stock worth $4,996,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cosmos Stock Performance
Cosmos Company Profile
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosmos (COSM)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.