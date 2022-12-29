Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Grows By 122.2%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,438,800 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the November 30th total of 42,051,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66,742.0 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

CTRYF stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.