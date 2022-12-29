Short Interest in EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Grows By 92.6%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of EVGIF stock remained flat at 1.54 during trading hours on Thursday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 12 month low of 1.37 and a 12 month high of 4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.99.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EverGen Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.