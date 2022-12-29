Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Rises By 142.1%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 649.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 33,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

