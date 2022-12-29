Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Drops By 64.9%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,185. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.736 dividend. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $173,000.

