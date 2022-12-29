Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Grows By 510.3%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYC opened at $54.07 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYC. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,944,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.