Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Declines By 63.5%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,902,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Up 42.1 %

OTCMKTS HALB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,623. Halberd has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

