Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Decreases By 86.8%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,191. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

