Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Decreases By 86.8%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,191. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
