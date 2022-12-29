Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Declines By 57.3%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the November 30th total of 679,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Interfor Stock Performance

IFSPF traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Interfor has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $35.73.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

