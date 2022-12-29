Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Drops By 80.4%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the November 30th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KREVF shares. HSBC downgraded Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KREVF remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Keppel REIT has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

