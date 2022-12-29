Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Rises By 113.0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 4,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth $57,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

