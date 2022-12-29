Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Rises By 113.0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 4,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth $57,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.