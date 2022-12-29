Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 120.1%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 103,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,995. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.