Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 120.1%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 103,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,995. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.