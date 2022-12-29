Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Declines By 91.1%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the November 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NanoVibronix Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NAOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 187,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. NanoVibronix has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoVibronix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of NanoVibronix worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

