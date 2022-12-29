Short Interest in NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Increases By 100.0%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 761. The stock has a market cap of $347.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. NASB Financial has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $63.46.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

About NASB Financial

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.