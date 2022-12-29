Short Interest in NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Increases By 100.0%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NASB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 761. The stock has a market cap of $347.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. NASB Financial has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $63.46.
About NASB Financial
