Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Rises By 166.7%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

