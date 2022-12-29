Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Decreases By 35.7%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

