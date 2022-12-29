Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Grows By 322.2%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSFDF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,292. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

