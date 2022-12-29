Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Decreases By 44.8%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 591,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PNXGF remained flat at $6.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PNXGF shares. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.51) to GBX 790 ($9.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 670 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.00.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

