Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declines By 30.5%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

