Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Drops By 47.4%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ridgestone Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIGMF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01. Ridgestone Mining has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.04.

Get Ridgestone Mining alerts:

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ridgestone Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of approximately 3,459 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.