Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Drops By 47.4%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ridgestone Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIGMF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01. Ridgestone Mining has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.04.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile
