Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Declines By 53.7%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 163,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scienjoy Trading Down 2.6 %

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 122,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $69.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

