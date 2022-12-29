Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Expands By 443.0%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 443.0% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Secoo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SECO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Secoo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

