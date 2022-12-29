Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Expands By 443.0%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 443.0% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Secoo Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of SECO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Secoo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.90.
