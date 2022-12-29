Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Expands By 67.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVBL remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. 4,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

