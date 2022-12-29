Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Expands By 67.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver Bull Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS SVBL remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. 4,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.73.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Bull Resources (SVBL)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.