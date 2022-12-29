Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Decreases By 29.8%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,022,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 4,307,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
About Skyworth Group
