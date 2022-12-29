Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Decreases By 29.8%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,022,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 4,307,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

