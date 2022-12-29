Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Rises By 61.5%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the November 30th total of 526,200 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

NASDAQ SMFL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,835. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

In other Smart for Life news, major shareholder Trilogy Capital Group, Llc sold 1,161,000 shares of Smart for Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $301,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,229,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

