Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Declines By 41.7%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taikisha has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

