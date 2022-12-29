Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Drops By 40.1%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TISCF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.54. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.
Taisei Company Profile
