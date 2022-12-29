Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Drops By 40.1%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TISCF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.54. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

