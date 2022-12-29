Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Rises By 220.5%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,900 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the November 30th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,259.5 days.
Separately, Macquarie lowered The Star Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
EHGRF remained flat at $1.64 during trading on Thursday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.
