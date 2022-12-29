Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Decreases By 50.0%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

Shares of TV Asahi stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. TV Asahi has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.55.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

