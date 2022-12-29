Short Interest in Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rises By 96.2%

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,131.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NENTF shares. SEB Equities downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 500 to SEK 315 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NENTF remained flat at $17.14 during trading on Thursday. Viaplay Group AB has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

