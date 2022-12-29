Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declines By 86.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 21,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,498. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

