Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.