Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 172,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Company Profile

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

