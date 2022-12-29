SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.52 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $53.52 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04657615 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,932,573.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.