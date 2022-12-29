SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.1 days.

SMC Trading Down 1.3 %

SMC stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.36 and its 200-day moving average is $449.74. SMC has a 12-month low of $370.25 and a 12-month high of $703.34.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

