SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Reaches $37.39 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. SOMESING has a market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $415,776.06 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.41 or 0.05215672 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00497119 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.91 or 0.29454530 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

