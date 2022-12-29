Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.80

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and traded as low as $20.00. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 214 shares traded.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
