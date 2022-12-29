Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Hits $167.96 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $167.96 million and approximately $169.14 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037627 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018888 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00227257 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00783167 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $169.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

