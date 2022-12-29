Sourceless (STR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.02

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $167.97 million and $0.02 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036877 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00226885 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00783167 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $169.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

