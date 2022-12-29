Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

SWN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 771,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,269,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 60.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 319,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

