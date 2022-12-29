Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Sells 150,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 26,601 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $19,418.73.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $47,094.00.

Spark Networks Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of LOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 577,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Articles

