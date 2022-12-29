Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Sells 150,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 26,601 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $19,418.73.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $47,094.00.
Spark Networks Trading Up 16.1 %
Shares of LOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 577,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
