SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

