Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Short Interest Update

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spindletop Health Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHCA remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Thursday. Spindletop Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

About Spindletop Health Acquisition

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

