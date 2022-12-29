Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.44 and a 200 day moving average of $187.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

