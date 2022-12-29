Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 3,924 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.0% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

